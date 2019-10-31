Galvis' $5.5 million option in his contract for 2020 was picked up by the Reds on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 29-year-old had a career-high .734 OPS with 23 home runs and 70 RBI, and he'll return to Cincinnati next season. He has some struggles in getting on base, but he could have fantasy value next year if he maintains his power numbers.