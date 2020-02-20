Galvis, who has a career .291 on-base percentage and had a 4.8 walk percentage last season, wants to improve his on-base skills this season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "If there's one thing I need to work on, it's to be on base a little bit more and cut down on strikeouts," said Galvis. "I will try to be on base more for the other guys. It's something I'm focused on for the days I've been here. That's the plan at Spring Training."

That's all well and good, but if it's as simple as wanting to be on-base more often, Galvis would have been on-base more. He's likely to bat seventh or eighth so long as he's the Reds starting shortstop. The Reds don't have a ready replacement in the wings for Galvis, so he's likely to be in there so long as they don't trade for an improvement.