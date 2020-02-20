Reds' Freddy Galvis: Poor on-base track record
Galvis, who has a career .291 on-base percentage and had a 4.8 walk percentage last season, wants to improve his on-base skills this season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "If there's one thing I need to work on, it's to be on base a little bit more and cut down on strikeouts," said Galvis. "I will try to be on base more for the other guys. It's something I'm focused on for the days I've been here. That's the plan at Spring Training."
That's all well and good, but if it's as simple as wanting to be on-base more often, Galvis would have been on-base more. He's likely to bat seventh or eighth so long as he's the Reds starting shortstop. The Reds don't have a ready replacement in the wings for Galvis, so he's likely to be in there so long as they don't trade for an improvement.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...