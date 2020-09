Galvis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

He pulled a fastball from Jose Berrios just over the right-field wall for his seventh home run of the season. Galvis has taken a step back after his strong 2019 campaign and briefly lost the starting job at shortstop to Jose Garcia. However, Friday's start at short was Galvis' fourth in the Reds' last five games.