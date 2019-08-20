Reds' Freddy Galvis: Reaches 20 homers Monday
Galvis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run Monday in the Reds' 3-2 loss to the Padres.
The long ball was Galvis' 20th of the season, matching the career-high total he posted with the Phillies in 2016. Galvis will likely have ample opportunities over the final five-plus weeks of the season to establish a new personal best in the category, as Joey Votto's (back) recent move to the injured list should clear a regular role in the infield for the veteran. Galvis will bat second and occupy the keystone Tuesday in what marks his seventh consecutive start.
