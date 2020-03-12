Reds' Freddy Galvis: Ready to play infield
Galvis (quadriceps/shoulder) was listed as the Reds' starting shortstop and No. 5 hitter for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, which has since been cancelled on account of rain, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Galvis will have to wait until at least Friday to see his first start of spring training in the field, as his previous three appearances during the Reds' Cactus League have come as a designated hitter while he's contended with quad and shoulder injuries. The Reds' decision to include him at shortstop seemingly suggests that Galvis is reasonably healthy again, so he remains on track to be ready for Opening Day.
