Galvis (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With both of the Reds' top two shortstops -- Jose Iglesias (back) and Galvis -- managing injuries, Jose Peraza will cover the position in the series opener. Galvis downplayed the knee issue after exiting Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks and is expected to rejoin the lineup at some point during the series.