Galvis (knee) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Exactly one week ago, Galvis fouled a ball off his knee, and he has not appeared in a game since. It's not clear if or when he may be back in the lineup for Cincinnati. The Reds have been rotating several players at second base in his absence, including Alex Blandino, Jose Peraza and Derek Dietrich.

More News
Our Latest Stories