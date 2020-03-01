Reds' Freddy Galvis: Returns as DH
Galvis (shoulder) returned to game action Saturday as a DH, going 1-for-1 with two walks. He'll continue as a DH every other day for three games, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Galvis was also able to take ground balls and throw in morning drills. If he continues to ramp up at this pace he should be ready for the start of the season.
