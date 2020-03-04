Galvis (shoulder) was removed from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs with a tight left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Galvis was already limited to designated hitter duty due to a sore shoulder. The fact that he'd been at least able to hit despite that issue suggested he'd have time to be ready by Opening Day, but adding a second injury to the mix certainly complicates things. His expected return date has not yet been announced.