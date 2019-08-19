Galvis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Galvis hits from both sides of the dish, but he's been slightly more effective versus right-handers (.293 career wOBA) than lefties (.284). As such, he'll duck out of the lineup with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound for San Diego, but Galvis looks like he'll be in line for steady action against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future. Galvis started each of the previous five games and should be the Reds' main option at the keystone while Josh VanMeter shifts over to first base in the wake of Joey Votto's (back) move to the injured list.