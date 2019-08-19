Reds' Freddy Galvis: Sitting against lefty
Galvis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Galvis hits from both sides of the dish, but he's been slightly more effective versus right-handers (.293 career wOBA) than lefties (.284). As such, he'll duck out of the lineup with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound for San Diego, but Galvis looks like he'll be in line for steady action against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future. Galvis started each of the previous five games and should be the Reds' main option at the keystone while Josh VanMeter shifts over to first base in the wake of Joey Votto's (back) move to the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...