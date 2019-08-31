Galvis is not starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Galvis will give way to Kyle Farmer at the keystone for the second half of Saturday's twin bill after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Game 1. Since joining the Reds, he's slashing .311/.328/.541 with four home runs and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate in 16 games.

