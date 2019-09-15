Galvis (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury during Saturday's game and was forced to exit the contest. According to Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Galvis indicated after the game he should be ready to play Sunday, though he'll end up being withheld from the starting nine for at least one day. Josh VanMeter will start at the keystone while Phillip Ervin takes over in left field.