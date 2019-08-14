Galvis is starting at second base and batting sixth in Wednesday's afternoon game against the Nats.

This is Galvis's first start since getting claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays. To make room for Galvis in the lineup, Josh VanMeter moved to left field, Jesse Winker moved to center field and Nick Senzel got the day off. A combination of Senzel, Winker and VanMeter all figure to play a little less often with Galvis aboard.