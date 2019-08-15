Galvis went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals.

After collecting a hit off the bench in his Cincy debut Tuesday, the 29-year-old put together a huge performance in his first start as a Red. Galvis now has 19 homers on the season, leaving him one shy of the career high he set in 2016.