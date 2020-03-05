Galvis (shoulder) underwent an MRI on his left quadriceps Wednesday, though the severity of the injury remains unclear, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 30-year-old was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League lineup with left quadriceps tightness, and he was already set to be limited to serving as a designated hitter due to a sore shoulder. Manager David Bell said, "It was just a quad strain during a baserunning drill. Hopefully, it's minor." Galvis' status figures to be updated within the next couple of days.