Galvis has been working often with Reds shortstop prospect Jose Garcia, particularly on defense, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This isn't so much a fantasy note but one that reveals that Galvis has a reputation as a great teammate, helping out younger players that may eventually take his job. He did the same in Toronto for Bo Bichette. Galvis will still be the starter for the Reds this year and it's unlikely that Garcia will get much if any action this season, but it's also noteworthy that there's not an obvious backup shortstop on the Reds' roster.