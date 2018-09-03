Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Bound for big leagues
The Reds are expected to formally promote Guerrero from Triple-A Louisville prior to Monday's game against the Pirates, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
Cincinnati hasn't announced the transaction and Guerrero isn't included in the team's lineup for the series opener, but it appears the 24-year-old will be added to the 40-man roster after punishing pitchers at Double-A Pensacola and Louisville throughout the season. Between the two stops, Guerrero slashed .293/.328/.474 with 19 home runs and 81 RBI across 539 plate appearances. With the Reds seemingly content with Scott Schebler, Billy Hamilton and Phillip Ervin as their everyday outfield, Guerrero isn't expected to see regular at-bats in September.
