Guerrero was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Guerrero played in 14 games with the Reds during the month of September, going 3-for-18 with a solo home run and eight strikeouts in his brief opportunity with the club. He spent a majority of the season at the Triple-A level after being promoted from Double-A Chattanooga in early May. Look for him to begin the 2019 campaign with Louisville.

More News
Our Latest Stories