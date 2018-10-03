Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Cast off 40-man roster
Guerrero was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville after passing through waivers unclaimed.
Guerrero played in 14 games with the Reds during the month of September, going 3-for-18 with a solo home run and eight strikeouts in his brief opportunity with the club. He spent a majority of the season at the Triple-A level after being promoted from Double-A Chattanooga in early May. Look for him to begin the 2019 campaign with Louisville.
More News
-
Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Cracks first big-league homer•
-
Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Contract selected by Reds•
-
Reds' Gabriel Guerrero: Bound for big leagues•
-
Reds' Gabby Guerrero: Re-signs with Cincinnati on minor-league deal•
-
Gabby Guerrero: Non-tendered by Reds•
-
Reds' Gabby Guerrero: Claimed by Cincinnati•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...