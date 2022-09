Ashcraft (biceps) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Saturday's start against the Brewers.

Ashcraft was on the injured list for just over a month due to biceps soreness, but he recently completed a rehab assignment in which he allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 15 hits and a walk while striking out 11 in 5.2 innings over two appearances. He'll have the chance to make a few more starts for the Reds down the stretch as long as he can remain healthy.