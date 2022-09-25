Ashcraft (5-4) took the loss on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits over four innings against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Ashcraft was able to keep the Brewers off the board for the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. After Rowdy Tellez reached on a one-out single, Hunter Renfroe crushed a hanging slider over the wall in left field to put the Reds down 2-1. The right-hander then proceeded to hit Luis Urias with a pitch two batters later before giving up back-to-back singles and allowing two more runs to cross the plate. Ashcraft certainly looked a bit rusty in his return from the injured list and will look for better results in his next start, which should come next week against the Cubs.