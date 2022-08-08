Ashcraft did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 4-2 win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

It took the Reds' rookie 102 pitches to get through 5.2 innings, but he emerged relatively unscathed as he surrendered just one run, a home run off the bat of Willy Adames. Ashcfraft struggled in June with three starts in which he allowed more than three earned runs, but he has bounced back, allowing more than three runs in just one out of six starts since the beginning of July. He looks to keep the momentum going against the Cubs next week.