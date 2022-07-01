Ashcraft (4-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 2.1 innings.

Ashcraft allowed a run in the first inning, but that turned out to be his best frame of the contest. The rookie yielded four hits and a walk that resulted in five runs in the second inning and allowed three of the four batters he faced in the third to reach base before he was mercifully removed for a reliever. This was easily his worst start as a major-leaguer, as he failed to pitch into the fifth inning for the first time and surrendered a season-worst seven runs. Ashcraft has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his eight starts this season, but the three other outings have been so poor that his ERA sits at an unsavory 4.53.