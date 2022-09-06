Ashcraft (biceps) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 24-year-old resumed a throwing program last week after he landed on the injured list with biceps soreness Aug. 23, and he's now progressed to mound work. Assuming all goes well Tuesday, Ashcraft is tentatively slated to throw live batting practice Friday.
