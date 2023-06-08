Ashcraft was removed from his start Thursday versus the Dodgers after taking a comebacker off his leg, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Ashcraft was struck by a ball off the bat of Austin Barnes in the top of the third inning. He tried to gut it out through another handful of hitters but looked to be in discomfort until Reds manager David Bell finally yanked him. The 25-year-old pitched well over the first two frames but ultimately got charged with three earned runs on three hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. He also plunked two batters and finished with only one strikeout.