Ashcraft said that he was removed early from his live batting practice session Monday for precautionary reasons after he was struck in the right ankle by a comebacker, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander noted that he's OK and is walking completely normal after getting hit by a line drive, which apparently didn't result in him experiencing anything more than minor bruising or soreness to his ankle. Ashcraft looks on track to remain on his usual throwing progression this spring as he looks to stake his claim to a spot in Cincinnati's Opening Day rotation.