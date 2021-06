Ashcraft was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga this week, and he took a perfect game into the seventh inning in his debut there to extend his scoreless innings streak to 33 in a complete game shutout, MiLB.com reports.

Ashcraft has a combined 1.89 ERA between High-A and Double-A so far, with 63 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. He was a sixth-round pick out of UAB in 2019 but we didn't get to see him at all in 2020 due to the pandemic.