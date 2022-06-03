Ashcraft (2-0) earned the victory, striking out five in seven innings while allowing a run on four hits and a walk in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington.

Ashcraft was a ground ball machine Tuesday, getting 14 groundouts as he dominated the Nationals' lineup. Josh Bell's seventh-inning solo homer was the only blemish for the 24-year-old. He has stifled opposing lineups over his first three starts and has a 1.53 ERA to show for it. After striking out more than a batter an inning across three minor-league seasons, the rookie has fanned only nine batters in his first 17.2 major-league innings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Arizona.