Ashcraft (5-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one unearned run on five hits over 8.1 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

A Kyle Farmer error in the sixth inning led to the only damage against Ashcraft, and the rookie hurler got a chance to go for his first career complete game before getting lifted after 107 pitches (75 strikes) following a one-out double by Jesus Aguilar in the ninth. It was Ashcraft's second straight quality start and seventh of the year, and he'll carry a 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB through 74.1 innings into his next outing.