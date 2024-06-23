Ashcraft has thrown 12 innings at Triple-A Louisville since his demotion, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out 12. He's been instructed to work on his changeup to improve his off speed offerings, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft could be back in the majors soon. "It's a matter of time," Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson said. "If he has another good start or whatever, we have a decision to make."