Ashcraft (3-1) took a five-inning loss to the Brewers on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.

Ashcraft was tagged for six earned runs across five frames Saturday in his first loss of the year. He threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes and only gave up two walks. This was Ashcraft's second rough outing in a row, with a total of 10 earned runs in his last 9.2 innings. The righty has added nearly two runs to his ERA since the beginning of June, giving him a 3.51 ERA for the season. Ashcraft will look to turn things around in his next appearance.