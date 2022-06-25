Ashcraft (4-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-2 victory over San Francisco, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings.

Coming off two subpar starts, Ashcraft regained his previous form with the best outing of his short career. The 24-year-old was staked to an early lead and cruised through seven easy frames while recording an impressive eight strikeouts despite averaging just 3.2 per start through his first six turns. Manager David Bell opted to stick with Ashcraft for the eighth and the young righty showed poise by inducing a double play and permitting just one run after putting two runners on with none out. He now sports a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP and is projected to pitch again midweek against the Cubs.