Ashcraft (6-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out two.

After allowing a pair of runs in the opening inning, Ashcraft blanked the Guardians over his subsequent six frames before allowing a third run in the seventh. However, the Reds failed to generate any run support in a 3-0 loss. Ashcraft hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since June 24 -- he's pitched to a 2.17 ERA over his last nine outings. Overall, the 25-year-old right-hander has a 4.89 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 90:48 K:BB across 23 starts (127 innings) this season. Ashcraft's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Angels in his next outing.