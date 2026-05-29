Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Goes to 60-day IL with UCL sprain

The Reds placed Ashcraft on the 60-day injured list Friday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Ashcraft felt discomfort following his last appearance Monday versus the Mets, and an MRI revealed UCL damage. The reliever will not undergo surgery at this point, but he will be given an injection and is expected to miss multiple months. It's a major blow to the Cincinnati bullpen, as Ashcraft has logged a 3.33 ERA and 32:16 K:BB over 27 innings while notching one save.