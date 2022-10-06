Ashcraft (5-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

After beginning the game with a 1-2-3 first inning, Ashcraft ran into trouble in the second, allowing three consecutive batters to reach base before giving up a three-run homer to David Bote. The left-hander mostly cruised through the next three innings before allowing four of the first five batters to reach base in the sixth and eventually being charged with four more runs. Ashcraft has now allowed four or more runs in each of his last three starts to go along with seven walks and seven strikeouts.