Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start Thursday, and he apparently came out of the outing okay since his next start is already on the calendar. It was Ashcraft's first game action in nearly a month due to the biceps soreness, and he should continue building up his workload Monday.