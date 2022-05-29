Ashcraft is scheduled to start Thursday's game versus the Nationals in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Even with Mike Minor (shoulder) set to return from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week, Ashcraft looks as though he'll temporarily stick in the rotation over Vladimir Gutierrez, who isn't scheduled to start any of the Reds' next five games. Ashcraft will be rewarded with a second straight turn through the rotation and his third start of the season with Cincinnati after he blanked the Giants over 6.1 innings Friday en route to claiming his first big-league win.