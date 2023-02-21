Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Ashcraft (ankle) won't have any setbacks to his spring throwing progression, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft took a line drive off his right ankle while throwing live batting practice Monday in Reds camp, but he was walking normally soon after and should be ready to hop back on a mound later this week. The 25-year-old right-hander figures to open the 2023 campaign as the No. 3 starter in Cincinnati.