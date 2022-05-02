Ashcraft has a 1.99 ERA over 22.2 innings at Triple-A Louisville, albeit with a 1.71 WHIP. He has 18 strikeouts, but has allowed 10 walks and 28 hits, plus he's allowed nine unearned runs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While it's natural to look for help from the minors to prop up the Reds' struggling rotation, Ashcraft isn't ready yet. "Graham Ashcraft is in Triple-A and not the big leagues because that's the best place for him," Krall said. "He needs to go through the development process and continue to get better there. He's had a couple of really good games. He's had a couple of games where he has been so-so."