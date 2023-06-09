Ashcraft was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left calf contusion.

Ashcraft had indicated after taking a comebacker off the calf Thursday versus the Dodgers that he would be fine for his next turn in the rotation. However, given his struggles, it makes sense to give him some down time to get healthy and also work on things. With Ashcraft on the shelf, Andrew Abbott should remain in the Reds' rotation indefinitely.