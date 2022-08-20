Ashcraft yielded three runs on nine hits and a walk over 6.2 frames in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Ashcraft rolled through five shutout frames without much resistance before the Pirates broke through in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old rookie tied a season best with eight strikeouts while firing 62 of 85 pitches for strikes. He's sporting a 3.97 ERA with a 64:23 K:BB through 16 starts. Ashcraft is projected to start in Philadelphia next week.