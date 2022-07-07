Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on 10 hits over six innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

It was far from a dominant outing for the rookie, but Ashcraft danced around danger despite dealing with traffic on the basepaths in every inning, and he exited the game in line for his fifth win of the year until the Cincinnati bullpen melted down. Instead, he settled for his fifth quality start in his first nine trips to the mound in the majors. Ashcraft will take a 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next start.