Ashcraft and the Reds won't face the Cardinals on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

As a result of the postponement, Ashcraft will have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his 11th start of the season. The rookie, who has gone 4-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 54.2 innings in the big leagues this season, is expected to be part of a six-man rotation coming out of the break with Tyler Mahle (shoulder) trending toward a return from the injured list for the Reds' first series of the second half.