Ashcraft (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Giants after allowing four hits with one strikeout and two walks over 6.1 innings.

The 24-year-old generated only five swinging strikes on 92 pitches, but he kept San Francisco off the board by giving up only four singles. Ashcraft surrendered two runs over 4.1 innings during MLB debut last weekend, and he was able to pick up his first win in his second outing Saturday. The right-hander may have done enough to stick around in Cincinnati's rotation for another turn, however, the impending return of Mike Minor (shoulder) from the injured list could result in him being sent back to Triple-A Louisville.