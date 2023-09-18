The Reds transferred Ashcraft (toe) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The move to the 60-day IL officially ends Ashcraft's season, which comes as little surprise after reports emerged over the weekend that the right-hander would soon undergo surgery to address a stress reaction in his right big toe. Ashcraft is expected to be in store for a relatively normal offseason and should be fully cleared in advance of spring training. He finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-9 record, 4.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 111:52 K:BB over 145.2 innings across 26 starts with Cincinnati.