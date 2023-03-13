Manager David Bell said Monday that he expects Ashcraft (calf) to be available to start the next time his turn comes up in the Reds' Cactus League rotation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft exited his most recent start Sunday against the Dodgers with what the team labeled as calf cramps, and after further evaluation, his injury doesn't appear to be any more serious than that. Assuming Ashcraft is able to complete a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday without incident, he should be ready to pitch in a game as soon as Friday.