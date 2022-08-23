The Reds placed Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right biceps soreness.

Ashcraft had been confirmed to start Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, so the biceps soreness may have cropped up in his most recent bullpen session following his last outing Friday in Pittsburgh. Right-hander T.J. Zeuch was one of three players called up from Triple-A Louisville, and he could enter the rotation Wednesday if he isn't needed out of the bullpen Tuesday. Ashcraft had gotten off to a nice start to the second half, having posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB across 38.1 innings coming out of the All-Star break.