Ashcraft will start Wednesday's Cactus League contest against the Athletics, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ashcraft dealt with an ankle injury early in spring camp, but the right-hander was able to throw a bullpen without issue on Friday, and the 25-year-old will be on the bump against the A's on Wednesday. In his rookie season, Ashcraft posted a 4.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 71:31 K:BB over 105 innings of work. He's expected to pitch in the middle of the Cincinnati rotation to open the 2023 campaign.
