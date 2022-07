Ashcraft did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Ashcraft allowed three or fewer earned runs for the eighth time this season, but the Reds' bullpen was unable to hold onto a two-run lead after the right-hander left the game. Over his last two outings, Ashcraft has struck out 14 batters across 11.1 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's rematch with Miami.