Ashcraft had to cut his live batting practice short Monday after he was struck in the foot by a comebacker off the bat of TJ Friedl, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Facing hitters for the first time this spring, Ashcraft wasn't able to complete a full workout after taking a line drive to the foot. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Ashcraft didn't look to be in significant pain before leaving the mound, so he may have been pulled for precautionary reasons. If healthy, the hard-throwing right-hander should have an inside track to a spot in the Cincinnati rotation after posting a 4.89 ERA (4.20 FIP), 1.42 WHIP and 71:30 K:BB across 105 innings as a rookie.