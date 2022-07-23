Ashcraft allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight across 4.2 innings Friday against the Cardinals He did not factor into the decision.

Ashcraft was given five runs of support but he squandered the chance to earn a win by surrendering a two-run home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth inning. On the positive side, he did manage to match his season-high in strikeouts while generating 16 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes across 112 total pitches. Ashcraft owns a 4.70 ERA and a 40:15 K:BB across 59.1 innings on the season.